Remember Malik Yoba ? Abdul-Malik Kashie “Malik” Yoba is an actor and writer known for his roles in Cool Runnings (1993), New York Undercover (1994) and Cop Land (1997).

Yoba recently dropped an IG video for his latest project that has many accusing the actor as the latest ‘sellout’ for his role in adding to the increasing feminization of the black male image in media.

In the video above, Malik Yoba totally “queens out” for his latest role and his flamboyant acting and red lipstick sparked the ire of many of his hardcore fans.

SandraRose reports:

That high-pitched sound you hear is Malik Yoba fans wailing at the sight of this new video that shows the hunky actor wearing lipstick and foundation.

Malik’s makeup is for a Broadway acting role in the play, “Enough VO5 For The Universe” which will be running January 11th- 28th.

However, fans of the seasoned actor were apparently so shocked by his latest gig that they immediately responded with comments like “we lost another one,” “This is so sad”, “What is going on with our black men.”

The play, written and directed by Melanie Goodreaux-Felder, is decribed as, “an Afrofuturistic piece about the last 3 Black Women ruling America in 2097 and searching for the Last Black Man who has gone missing. God is a black female fusion of Oprah and Obama”.

Since the backlash, the Goodreaux-Felder has defended the role, stating:

I am not the first person or artist to fathom a God-figure that embodies mystery, complications, is blended with both masculine and feminine qualities. God as a Black Man or a Black Man as God is quite fierce and fly. I’m glad the eye shadow has people talking. Come to our show so you can talk more cause our imagery gets ever more challenging than this.

Many are still criticizing Yoba’s decision to wear drag for an acting job and are now pointing out the fact that Oscar Winner Denzel Washington has never had to wear lipstick and foundation for an acting gig.

