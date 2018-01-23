A-List actress Jada Pinkett Smith is speaking out in support of Mo’Nique’s plight.

As you know, Mo’Nique recently called for a boycott of the popular streaming giant Netflix after they offered her a measly $500,000 for a comedy special (click HERE if you missed that).

After a ton on online backlash, Mo’Nique’s comedy peer, Wanda Sykes spoke up on her behalf, stating that she was offered even less.

Now, Jada Pinkett has hit social media to add a few words of support as she reiterates the fact that racial/gender bias is a common occurrence.

Details below…

Jada hit the tweets about an hour ago with her thoughts on Mo’Nique’s situation, stating:

She also adds that we should all be supporting the fact that Mo’Nique is sheding light on the situation:

What are your thoughts about Jada’s statements?