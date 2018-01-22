Lesser informed blawgs have been spreading rumors that Eva Marcelle possibly dated Cynthia Bailey’s new man, Will Jones, but that’s definitely not the case.

The ANTM alum actually reveals that she met Will’s girlfriend while they were campaigning with Eva’s Fiancè, Michael Sterling, during his recent run for mayor of Atlanta.

As you know, I was first to reveal that lil tidbit…

[READ: Uh Oh! Is Cynthia Bailely’s New Boyfriend Hiding A Girlfriend?]

Bravo has now released a sneak peek trailer, which shows a clip of the scene, which went down during Kandi Burruss Essence Magazine cover celebration party.

[Sidebar: I really love it when my Real Housewives of Atlanta tea gets confirmed. But I digress…]

Watch the newly released footage below…

According to the clip above, the confrontation goes down during Kandi’s Essence cover celebration as Nene shares news with the ladies that Cynthia’s new boo may have a secret… i.e. a girlfriend.

CLICK HERE to read the full post about how Eva met Will’s “girlfriend”.

We’ll see how all of it goes down during episode 11, which airs Sunday, Jan. 28th.