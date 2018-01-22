OPEN POST: Andrew Caldwell (aka ‘Mr. DeliverT’) Wants You To Know He Kissed A Girl… (FULL VIDEO)

Remember Andrew Caldwell, the viral sensation who claimed to have been “DELIVERT” from homosexuality back in 2014? Well “Mr. Delivert” has gone viral yet again with his latest proclamation.

If you recall, Caldwell claimed that he liked “cat” during my one on one conversation with him a while back.

[FLASHBACK: Exclusive One on One With Andrew Caldwell (Mr. Delivert)… (VIDEO)]

This time, the “I’m Not Gay No More” internet star, is claiming to have recently sealed the deal with a kiss from a women.

[Disclaimer: This is an open post. This post will not be censored or moderated. Disqus may automatically moderate certain words considered offensive. There are no rules in ‘Open Posts’ so enter at your own risk.]

In the video above, Andrew goes into detail about his experience bumping lips with a woman, and how it has changed his life:

“When she kissed me… when she kissed me… I’m talking about not on my cheeks on my LIPS! I thought I was going to pass out!”

Now the viral star claims he’s ready to “be a real man” and get a job so that he can start a family.

Chile I guess.