Just a few weeks ago, Tamar Braxton deactivated her IG account after being called out about her divorce drama being a publicity stunt:

[READ: Stunts & Shows: Tamar Braxton Denies Reconciliation Rumors Then Deletes Instagram Account… ]

Well apparently Tamar’s break from social media is over.

Details below…

The popular songstress has quietly reactivated her instagram account so that she can keep in touch with her 2.8 million followers…

Tamar is back on IG, but she’s made her profile private. So if you aren’t already one of her 2.8 million followers, you won’t see her posts at this time.

<center><h2>What are your thoughts about Tamar’s “silent” return to Instagram?</center></h2>