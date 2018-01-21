Ciara‘s relationship with her NFL hubby, Russell Willson is clearly one of those fairy tales that every little girl dreams of… at least according to Instagram.

While we all know CiCi kissed quite a bit of “frogs” to get to her prince, the happily married songstress offered a bit of advice to those who haven’t found their own ‘Prince Charming’.

Needless to say, social media didn’t take Ciara’s unsolicited “advice” too kindly.

Ciara reposted the the video below of Pastor John Gray:

I assume Gray’s message got caught up in the messenger’s past as may felt that Ciara was being hypocritical:

After her severe online dragging, Ciara offered the following clarification for her position and admits that she’s didn’t ‘walk the walk’ at first either:

