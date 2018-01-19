Bravo has released a drama filled mid-season trailer for season 10 of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta.’

In the preview clip below, we get a 2+ minute peek at what’s in store for the remainder of the season.

Check out the video below…

In the clip above, Eva Marcille is finally introduced to the group and she also brings the drama as she tells Cynthia Bailey that her new boo has a girlfriend….

(hmmm… I wonder where I’ve heard that before? Oh… right here on StraightFromTheA!)

[FLASHBACK: Uh Oh! Cynthia Bailey’s New Boyfriend Has A Girlfriend…]

In addition to what I’ve already spilled, there’s a whole lot going on in the 2+ minute clip!

Sheree Whitfield’s sketchy prison bae seems to issue a veiled threat to Nene Leakes. KKKim Zolciak finally gets called out for being the negative energy in the group and Porsha Williams battles Marlo Hampton during the girl’s trip to Barcelona. Clearly they saved all the good stuff for the 2nd half of the season!

Oh… and another scene implies that Kenya finally introduces her husband to the group.

As you know, The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on Bravo but this week, we will be treated to a longer version (75 minutes) as a few of the ladies head to Houston to help displaced hurricane victims.

What are your thoughts about the newly released mid-season trailer?