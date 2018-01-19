Not So Blind Item: Which #RHOA ‘Mom’ Reportedly Has A Mugshot Too?!? *sigh*

Word on the curb is that this mugshot blasting Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member’s mom has a criminal past.

I was torn about revealing this ‘blind item’ but since we talked about the situation at length during my YouTube Live yesterday (click HERE if you missed that), I figured it’s fair game now.

Hell, I don’t make the news… I just blawg about it.

TamaraTattles posted the following blind item yesterday:

This housewife who has her own history of shenanigans with cars, has come by her shady ways the old-fashioned way. Her mother has a mug shot of her own, for grand theft auto. It’s kind of interesting to bring up mugshots of others at this point though, no?

One of my awesome readers sent over the following answer to TT’s blind item:

subject: Sheree’s Criminal Past Good afternoon, I just read a blind item on Tamaratattles about a housewife’s mother having been arrested for Grand Theft Auto. I guessed correctly it is Sheree’s mother. The court docket information is attached.

Apparently, someone by the name of ‘Thelma Fuller’ was arrested in Cuyahoga County, Ohio back in 1980 for Grand Theft Auto and was subsequently granted probation after being tried for the crime.

For the record, I haven’t seen the mugshot but here’s the copy of police report the reader sent over:

Coincidentally, Sheree Whitfield (Fuller) appeared in the same Cuyahoga County courthouse a few years later facing shoplifting charges.

Sheree’s mugshot shade has certainly circled back and bit her on the butt! The internet seems hell bent on calling her out for her hypocrisy and I’m totally here for it!

RT @ATLien: “Sheree´ need to worry about her own mugshot (shoplifting), her son got a mugshot (dui), her man got a mugshot (feds)… she got way more mugshots to worry about than mine!” – @NeNeLeakes on @iamSheree’s mugshot shade. #rhoa #straightfromthea pic.twitter.com/u3qKlrQySM — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) January 8, 2018



Whatever the case, if the “Teresa Fuller” involved is actually Sheree Whitfield’s mom we can add another one to her list of criminals.