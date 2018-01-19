Amara La Negra, Mona Scott Young, Yung Joc & More Attend Stevie J’s Launch Party for Sleazy J’s… (PHOTOS) #LHHMIA #LHHATL

The event, which was being filmed for the upcoming season of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, was held at Atlanta hotspot Revel and over 400 guests braved the frigid temperatures to experience Stevie J’s upscale pop-up party.
Attendees included LHHATL cast Yung Joc, Lil Scrappy, Bambi, Mama Dee, Tommie Lee, Lovely Meme, Amara La Negra (LHHMIA), “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” stars Reginae Carter and Zonnique Pullins; Comedians K Dubb and Shawty and many more.
Photos + details about the event below…
Stevie J. strikes a pose. The music producer/reality star says he hopes to “redefine sleazy” on the nightlife scene.
Stevie J. poses with Mona Scott Young and Yung Joc.
Stevie J. and Amara strike a pose.
The popular “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” personality also hit the stage for a spicy performance.
‘Newlyweds’ Bambi & Scrappy…
Yung Joc reportedly did a hilarious “Roast and Toast” of Stevie, who then returned to the stage and gave a tribute to the late entertainment attorney Ed Woods. Backed by the band Blahk Mail, Stevie closed the program with a sexy serenade of an audience member and a duet with singer Carvena.
PHOTOS: Marcus Ingram