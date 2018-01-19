Amara La Negra, Mona Scott Young, Yung Joc & More Attend Stevie J’s Launch Party for Sleazy J’s… (PHOTOS) #LHHMIA #LHHATL

Stevie J. of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta appears absolutely captivated by Amara Le Negra of Love & Hip Hop Miami in the photo above. Amara was in Atlanta last night in support of the reality star’s launch party for his new nightlife venture ‘Sleazy J’s’.

The event, which was being filmed for the upcoming season of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, was held at Atlanta hotspot Revel and over 400 guests braved the frigid temperatures to experience Stevie J’s upscale pop-up party.

Attendees included LHHATL cast Yung Joc, Lil Scrappy, Bambi, Mama Dee, Tommie Lee, Lovely Meme, Amara La Negra (LHHMIA), “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” stars Reginae Carter and Zonnique Pullins; Comedians K Dubb and Shawty and many more.

Photos + details about the event below…

Stevie J. strikes a pose. The music producer/reality star says he hopes to “redefine sleazy” on the nightlife scene.

Stevie J. poses with Mona Scott Young and Yung Joc.

Stevie J. and Amara strike a pose.

The popular “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” personality also hit the stage for a spicy performance.

‘Newlyweds’ Bambi & Scrappy…

[READ: Scrappy & Bambi Secretly Wed… ]

Yung Joc reportedly did a hilarious “Roast and Toast” of Stevie, who then returned to the stage and gave a tribute to the late entertainment attorney Ed Woods. Backed by the band Blahk Mail, Stevie closed the program with a sexy serenade of an audience member and a duet with singer Carvena.

PHOTOS: Marcus Ingram