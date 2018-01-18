‘Sorority Sisters’ Reality Star Files Lawsuit Against Delta Sigma Theta…

Remember VH1’s short-lived reality show “Sorority Sisters”?

The reality show followed the lives of four African-American ‘sorority sisters’ in Atlanta back in 2014, but it was abruptly shut down after receiving massive backlash from the Greek community.

[FLASHBACK: #SororitySisters Backlash Continues! NPHC Issues Statement Against ‘Sorority Sisters’ + VH1 Stands By The Show…]

As a result of the controversy, members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. who participated in the program lost their letters (click HERE if you missed that) and now one has filed a federal lawsuit against her former sorority.

Details below…

Priyanka Banks (pictured above) has reportedly lawyered up and is seeking damages regarding the damage done to her reputation by her sorority’s response to her reality show appearance.

[READ: RECAP: Sorority Sisters Ep. 1 (Sisterhood is Forever)… ]

Banks is being represented by Manhattan attorney Hernandez Rhau, who filed the complaint on her behalf in the Eastern District of New York on Jan. 11, 2018.

According to the federal complaint, Banks claims the organization, which she joined in 2009 while an undergraduate at Alabama State University, did nothing to stop the internet backlash fueled against her from the show and even though the show was canceled one month after its premiere, she says the scars from her sorority’s reaction still remain.

[READ:

Priyanka also states that she only found out about her expulsion from DST through a “random Facebook posting” and not an official notice.

Because of this, the former reality star is now suing Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. for “negligence, defamation, breach of fiduciary duty, breach of contract, ultra vires act and declaratory relief”.

What are your thoughts about Priyanka Banks lawsuit against her former sorority?