Have you ever seen a happier mugshot?!

Former child star Orlando Brown (“That’s So Raven”) posed for shot above after a family dispute led to cops arrest him for a previous domestic charge.

Details below…

According to TMZ, Barstow, CA authorities responded to the former disney star’s apartment early this morning (January 18, 2018), where police say Brown, his girlfriend and her mother were involved in a heated shouting match.

Through investigation, the officer determined Brown had an active arrest warrant from Torrance Police Department and that Tanya Henson, 46, also had an active arrest warrant from Ventura County Sheriff’s Department.

Brown’s arrest warrant stems from when he allegedly struck his GF in a police parking lot last year (click HERE if you missed that).

You may remember Orlando from his portrayal of Eddie Thomas on the Disney show “That’s So Raven” which aired from 2003 to 2007.

It’s unclear if this incident involves the same girlfriend from his previous arrest.

Brown was booked into the Barstow Jail on the warrant as well as, Battery Against a Spouse, Resisting a Peace Officer, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Henson was booked for her warrant and for being under the influence of a controlled substance, officials said.

Both remain behind bars at this time.

What do you think about the former Disney star’s “HAPPY” mugshot?