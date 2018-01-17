Boo’d Up: Keke Wyatt Parties With Mystery Man At SL Lounge… (PHOTOS)

Keke Wyatt and her new man were spotted at SL Lounge in Atlanta this past Saturday (Jan 13).

The ‘R&B Diva,’ who is currently separated from Michael Jamar (her husband of 7 years) left her kids at home for a night of stress relief as she partied with her new boo at a party hosted by Fabolous, Jadakiss and Young Ma.

The married mother of 9 got plenty of side eyes Saturday evening but doesn’t she deserve a break sometimes?

Anywhoo… Keke looks amazing! It’s only been 3 months since she gave birth to her 9th child, son Kendall Miguel, in October and after going through so many health struggles with her kids, it’s great to see Keke and her soon to be ex-husband co-parenting amicably.

PHOTOS: Prince Williams/ATLpics