Kandi shared the image above of opening night via Instagram, stating:

It’s always great to have support on your first night on stage. @monascottyoung we’ve been rolling for the last couple of months on tour & im so happy that you made time to be here for my opening night! @yandysmith thanks sis for being here. For the next 2 months I’m in your city so I’ll be knocking on your door to brainstorm on some new money moves & play dates for the kids! Ace gets here Friday! @shereewhitfield I was mad at you after Sunday’s episode but when you surprised me at my show I didn’t even care anymore about the drama because I was just happy to see you were there for me on my first night! I appreciate y’all! #MamaMorton #ChicagoTheMusical

I would be remiss if I didn’t mention that Kandi’s number one fan was in the house as well. Kandi’s husband, Todd Tucker was the first to announce Burruss’ arrival to NYC last week, so you know he was sitting front and center cheering her one!

This was an amazing night & im so glad that my better half was with me for this moment! @todd167 has been helping me go over my lines every night for the past week to prepare for this night. I love you bae!

Kandi will be staring in the Broadway play as Matron ‘Mama’ Morton now through March 11 at the Ambassador Theatre in New York City.

On a related note, NeNe Leakes, who took the stage back in 2015 for the same role in Chicago on Broadway recently shared a bit of advice to her cast mate on how to handle the roll.

The major advice Leakes offers is to ‘stay healthy,’ noting that since you are expected to perform every night, feeling your best is paramount!

“Broadway’s a different type of stage. Every single day and you have to be on,” she said. “Every day. It’s like, oh my gosh, girl! And the audience is great cause they give you so much energy and they’re great. They’re there to support you.”