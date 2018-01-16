NEWSFLASH! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West officially have a new addition to their family.

The couple recently welcomed their 3rd child into the Kardashian-West clan!

Details below…

Kim and Kanye’s new baby girl was reportedly born yesterday (Monday, January 15, 2018), weighing in at 7lbs 6oz.

Kardashian confirmed rumors last Summer that the couple would be welcoming their third child via surrogate. The 37-year-old star had been open about her struggles with infertility throughout various seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kim joyfully announced their daughter’s arrival with the following statement:

Kim and Kanye have two other children, 4-year-old North and 21-month-old Saint.

The surrogate is said to be African-American in her late 20’s and lives in San Diego. She reportedly has a college degree, has been married for five years, with two small boys, is in physical shape, and is a registered Democrat.

Congrats to KimYe on their new arrival!