OPEN POST: #RHOA Kandi Burruss Blasts Kim Zolciak-Bierman For Lying For A Peach…

Another day, another lie falls out of Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s grossly injected lips.

During season 10, episode 8 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the wig wearing fraud arrived bearing ‘gifts’ for almost every one of the peach holding ladies in the form of lies and negative energy.

Kandi Burruss was Kim’s first target of the evening, as the plastic ball of wax claimed that the successful entrepreneur was a ‘swinger’ who once asked to “eat her box”.

It didn’t take long for Kandi to clap back.

Soon after Kim’s comments hit the screen, Kandi hit the tweets with the following response:

Kim responded in kind, and doubled down on her response…

Nene Leakes offered a quick correction to Kim’s claim that she “built” the RHOA franchise:

It was actually Nene Leakes who recruited Kim for the popular reality show, so without no Nene there would be no Kim.

[Sidebar: I guess we should all be blaming Ms. Leakes for bringing this racist scumbag aboard… but I digress.]

As you know, Kandi’s season 10 tagline is “Don’t mess with the boss, ‘cuz you might get fired!” so hopefully she’s in the process of using her influence to give Kim the boot.

What are your thoughts about this new beef brewing between Kandi & Kim?