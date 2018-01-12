Seal publicly Oprah Winfrey online after her stellar ‘Golden Globes’ speech got people buzzing about her bid for the presidency, but now he seems to be taking it all back.

Let me start by saying that I have an enormous amount of respect for everything that Oprah has achieved and contributed in her life. What I reposted was not an attack on Oprah at all, she just happens to be the person appearing with the pig in the picture…

Details below…

The “Kiss From a Rose” singer recently posted a meme of Oprah showing two photos of her socializing with Harvey Weinstein.

Many felt that Seal’s posting of the image made it clear where he stood about Oprah and the praise she was receiving after her passionate Golden Globes speech.

In the caption, Seal also extended his criticism to the rest of Hollywood who he believes were complicit with Harvey Weinstein even though they had allegedly been aware of the rumors of abuse.

Oh I forgot, that’s right…..you’d heard the rumours but you had no idea he was actually serially assaulting young stary-eyed [sic] actresses who in turn had no idea what they were getting into. My bad. #SanctimoniousHollywood

Apparently the singer has decided to reconsider his position and clarifies his controversial post, explaining that he wasn’t trying to attack Oprah, but was instead making commentary on the “hypocritical and double-standard in Hollywood.”