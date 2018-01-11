Mrs. Tucker has landed in NYC!

Kandi Burruss of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has wrapped up touring with her Xscape members and is now prepping for her stint on Broadway.

The multi-talented ‘housewife’ also got a slew of online props from her hubby for all of her hard work.

Details below…

It’s awesome to see how supportive Todd is of his boo!

As you know, Kandi is the latest star to appear in the roll of Matron “Mama” Morton in Chicago, the longest-running Broadway musical of all time.

Other stars who have appeared in the role include Queen Latifah and Nene Leakes.

Kandi’s stint in Chicago begins January 15 through March 11 at the Ambassador Theatre in New York City.

Congrats Kandi!

Are you looking forward to seeing Kandi’s talents on the Broadway stage?