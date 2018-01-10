Kenya Moore of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has shared additional details about the filming of her Domestic Violence PSA.

[READ: RECAP: RHOA Season 10, Episode 8, ‘A Mad Tea Party’ + Watch Full Video… ]

The actual PSA video has yet to be released, however Moore speaks candidly in her latest Bravo blawg about the emotional day and how proud she is of all the women who shared their testimonies.

Details below…

All domestic violence stories break my heart. Some women never tell anyone of their pain and suffering. I thought Cynthia’s mom was very brave, and her story was extremely compelling, honest, and raw. I didn’t want Cynthia to comfort her, because I know when it’s your time to speak up, there can be no distractions. You have to get it out. It’s not easy for everyone to expose themselves and be vulnerable. The facts are men, women, children, gay, lesbian, transgender, old, young, wives, husbands, black, white are all affected…the face of domestic violence has no one identity. It affects ALL of us. People die every day at the hands of a spouse, exes, people in relationships, etc. This is the climate for change. We all have to be accountable. #MetooNoMore

Kenya on working with all the ladies on the PSA…

I’m so proud of them for putting their differences aside and supporting this amazing cause. So many people commented on social media that it was the best episode ever. We are role models – willing participants or not. We are all successful, strong, and determined. Collectively, our standing together is a force to be reckoned with. I’m so honored and thankful that they each did their part. I’d also like to thank all of the actors who participated as well. We filmed and re-enacted scenes that will be shown in the full PSA. My heart is so full at the talent, passion, and time everyone donated to help.

I guess we’ll have to wait a bit more for the full verson of the PSA. In the meantime, Moore suggests that anyone seeking help visit SafeHorizon.com

What are your thoughts about Kenya’s latest blawg?