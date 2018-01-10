There are several popular videos online of Black men in wigs mocking Black woman. I know you’ve seen them… often it’s a man portraying a stereotypical image of a finger poppin, lip smackin,’ colorful weave wearing, ‘ghetto black woman’ that gets the most “likes” and clicks on social media.

The problematic images are finally being criticized and at least one woman is calling for Black men who earn a living on social media re-enforcing stereotypical images of Black women to find something more constructive to do with their talents.

Dana Channel, the founder of a Christian based dating site, shared the image above via Instagram noting that ‘Black Men Need to Leave this in 2017’.

Channel explains her position with the following caption:

Well…. I’ll get crucified, but as an Afro Latina I truly believe it’s a poor and degrading representation of the power of a black mans talents, who I am, my family and my kids will become. You are actors capable of being the next Denzel, the next Michael b jordan. You guys are capable of taking your talents beyond social media. This is not cool. Propaganda at its best, destroying and feminizing the black mans image. This is the “sunken” place. Lol and its disheartening so many people support and encourage them to act like females when they are saying that’s how they see “us” as women and think it’s funny.

While some have criticized Channel’s post as being ‘homophobic,’ many Black woman seem to agree and applauding her for noticing how these men have all made Black women the butt of the joke.

I seem to agree that a line needs to be drawn. As Malcom X duly noted, ‘Black women are the least respected species on the planet’ and these stereotypical images are a great reflection of just how some of our own “men” really see us.

Think on that for a second…

What are your thoughts about Dana Channel’s post?