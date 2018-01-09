Laura Helm, one of the woman who tried to sue Usher Raymond for for exposing her to Herpes, has filed another lawsuit this week.

Helm’s original case was dismissed a few months ago after it was revealed that she may have been lying about having unprotected sex with the superstar (click HERE if you missed that).

But now, Helm is seeking to recover damages from her insurance company, who she says leaked her personal health information to the blawgs.

TMZ reports that Helm claims that her insurer should pay her damages after her a blog post revealed her “private sensitive health information.”

According to the suit, Laura filed her application with an insurance broker — representing 3 companies — on July 31, 2017. In the suit, Laura says the broker took screenshots of her application and gave them to the blog. She’s suing the 3 companies … United Heathcare, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Louisiana and Golden Rule Insurance Company — as well as the blog. Laura also claims the blog defamed her by saying she committed insurance fraud.

No word yet on which blawg is involved in the suit. However, TMZ notes that “blog posts with her medical info were published in August — and she only revealed her name in docs subsequently filed in September”.

