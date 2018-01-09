Love & Hip Hop Miami aired the 2nd video of it’s premiere season last night (January 9, 2018).

This week’s episode is entitled, ‘Forbidden Fruit.’

VH1 synopsis:

Trick’s estranged wife, Joy, comes looking for closure while Gunplay reconnects with an old flame.

Pleasure P and Shay try to pick up the pieces of their relationship; Veronica Vega and Steph Lecor seek out Young Hollywood to give Amara the apology she deserves.