RHOA Recap: 5 Things Revealed on Season 10, Ep8 “A Mad Tea Party” + Watch Full Video…

The Real Housewives of Atlanta aired the 8th episode of the 10th season last night (January 7, 2018).

This week’s episode is entitled, “A Mad Tea Party” and the ladies return to their shenanigans after taking a week off for the New Year.

Bravo synopsis:

Kandi and Todd search for a new general manager for the restaurant; Cynthia and Marlo serve tea to NeNe and Porsha with the hope that they will reconcile; Kenya and Shereé join forces to produce a PSA against domestic violence.

Recap + video below…

Season 10 is chugging along and this week, it picks up this week with Kandi & Todd’s OLG restaurant.

The old ladies of the “OLG” are demanding changes be made as the restaurant has faced damaging health inspections, angry customers, high turnover with staff and the general manager has even walked off the job!

It seems that being restaurateurs isn’t as easy as the couple thought it would be.

The YELP reviews for the popular eatery are steadily declining as the food has been constantly noted as sub-par, but they hope to get someone on board to turn the business around.

Don Juan was given the task of securing a few potential managers for the position, which seems to be the right move, since he’s apparently been doing the job off and on himself.

Look, the Kandi Koated Clique is a TEAM and it’s all hands on deck when it comes to Kandi’s various business ventures.

If Kandi wins, they all win and that’s what Team’s are for, right?

Now, if they could just keep their restaurant staff in tact it will be smooth sailing.

Chile bye! Porsha really tried it with that Ricky Smiley flirt scene…

It’s clear that Porsha doesn’t have much to go on this season, so now she’s eyeballing Ricky Smiley as a love interest.

After last week’s blind date fail, Porsha feels that maybe the man of her dreams has been right under her nose all along (insert side-eye).

For the record, are we even sure that Ricky Smiley even likes women? I mean… he’s funny and all but I will never forget when the radio host totally ‘Queened Out’ on a fan online (click HERE if you missed that).

Porsha is really desperate if she goes that route but then again, it’s not like Porsha isn’t accustomed to being a kept beard… allegedly.

Mugshot Marlo plays peace keeper at “The Hamptons”…

It’s Marlo’s turn to get in where she fits in so she offers her residence to play peace keeper for the ladies.

All of a sudden it seems that mugshot Marlo is ‘cool’ with Porsha since they both bonded in San Francisco over shading Kenya’s marriage with that fake wedding shower.

Whatever the case, Marlo’s been granted the opportunity to hop into the mix as she invites Cynthia, Nene and Porsha over for a spiked ‘tea’ party.

Nene clearly isn’t on board with forgiving Porsha as she’s totally tuned out and turned off by Williams whining.

Cynthia and Marlo both encourage Nene to listen to Porsha’s gripes. Porsha claims it’s all petty and that she was there for Nene, but Nene disagrees.

You had all the time in the world when you were down and out and needed somebody to be there for you, but the moment you got back up, you couldn’t answer my texts for a week.

The scene ends when the two agree that there is “nothing there” when it comes to their friendship.

Sheree takes offense that Nene called her prison bae a conman…

I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the fact that Sheree felt some kinda-way about Nene acknowledging the fact that her man is a con.

Kandi visits Chateau Sheree to deliver the news and Sheree actually takes offense at the statement. In retaliation, Sheree brings up the fact that Nene has mugshots too.

[Sidebar: Sheree conveniently forgot her own criminal history of shoplifting back in Cleveland… but I digress.]

I mean… girl! Your man is in prison for defrauding people out of millions! Isn’t that the true definition of a con?

I don’t understand why Sheree took offense. Apparently being a prison wife takes it’s toll on her emotions.

‘Housewives’ for a cause…

Kenya and Shereé make an unlikely duo as they join forces to produce a PSA against domestic violence, but an unexpected setback arises the day of the shoot and nearly shuts production down.

Moore enlists celebrity photograher/videographer Derek Blanks to shoot the PSA and gathers all of the women (and a few friends) for the cause.

Everyone is on board and it seems to be a peaceful project, however Kenya is forced to direct the PSA without her ‘partner’ Sheree Whitfield, who is suspiciously late.

Some of the women speak on being a victim while others have been a witness to domestic violence.

NeNe shares her story about how the first man she ever loved, which happens to be the father of her oldest son, hit her. Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams and Kandi Burruss also share their testimonials.

“Friend of the Show” Shamea Morton and Cynthia‘s mom Barbara Morris, also shared personal stories of domestic violence.

Shamea reveals how her first husband struck her so hard that she flew out of the first expensive pair of shoes that he’d ever bought for her.

Cynthia’s mom speaks about how she accepted abuse from Bailey’s father and chose to either walk away or be forced to kill him.

Meanwhile, Sheree arrives hours late after being involved in a mysterious auto accident and claims to be suffering from a slipped disc.

In light of the fact that many feel she hasn’t been totally honest when it comes to her ex-husband, Bob Whitfield and the topic of domestic violence… it’s no surprise.

I think Sheree was hoping to get out of filming for the PSA. I mean… why not take your injured ass to a HOSPITAL if you are truly hurt?

While her car certainly didn’t appear damaged when she drove up to the scene, it’s possible perhaps wants to make sure her ‘fender bender’ pays off in some much needed insurance cash.

Whatever the case, after a bit of fake grunting and groaning, Kenya finally coaxes her into speaking her prepared domestic violence speech.

Bravo didn’t air the PSA, but hopefully we’ll get a chance to see it soon.

What did you think of this week’s episode?