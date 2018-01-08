Nene Leakes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta recently hit Sheree Whitfield with a bit of a rude awakening.

In episode 8, Sheree seemed to take offense about Nene calling her prison bae a ‘con man,’ so she struck back by mentioning Nene’s old mugshots.

Well on ‘Watch What Happens LIVE!’ last night, the OG ‘housewife’ addressed Sheree’s recent mugshot shade and hunni… Ms. Leakes totally gave the people what they wanted when it comes to her response!

Watch video of Nene’s response below…

In the video above, Nene tells Andy Cohen how she felt about Sheree Whitfield calling out her mugshot and says Sheree really shouldn’t be one to talk!

A mugshot does not equal 10 years in prison for doing a Ponzi scheme. I ain’t spent a day in jail for nothing, you hear me?! If you got 10 years in prison, you weren’t walking around here being nice to anybody. Let’s be for real!

Nene continues:

And by the way, Sheree need to worry about her own mugshot. Her son got a mugshot and her man got a mugshot. So, please don’t talk about no mugshots. She had her’s expunged. She was stealing out the store, remember?

Yup… it’s all true. Sheree was busted stealing out of Neiman’s when she was 17/18 and was ordered to pay restitution. She reportedly got her arrest expunged prior to joining the reality show. If you’re a regular reader, you’ll recall Sheree’s son’s DUI arrest last year.

So, for those of you who say (grown) kids are off limits, here’s a refresher…