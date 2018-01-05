It’s official! Mary J. Blige‘s 2018 seems to be looking up in spite of her estranged husband’s antics.

The superstar songstress is jump starting her new year by being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next week!

Details below…

The Grammy Award-winning artist is been awarded a star in the recording category.

“Mary J. Blige is one of the most popular singers of our generation. Fans will be thrilled to see her star on the Boulevard as her career milestones are celebrated on this very famous sidewalk,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies.

Blige has recently received accolades for her acting work as well.

She’s received Golden Globe Award, SAG Award, and Critics’ Choice Award nominations for her role in Dee Rees’ period drama “Mudbound,” as well as a Golden Globe nom for best original song for “Mighty River.”

Mary J. Blige’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony will be held January 11, 2018 at 6201 Hollywood Blvd. in front of Eastown.

Sean “Diddy” Combs will reportedly join Hollywood Chamber president and CEO Leron Gubler to unveil the star.

Congratulations Mary!!!