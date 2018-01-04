We’re only 4 days into the New Year and there’s already been lots of drama to talk about!

Fights on red carpets… divorce stunts… and now I’ve gotten word that a popular popular music blogger/YouTuber is starting his 2018 off behind bars. *sigh*

DJ Akademiks, YouTube host and co-host of Complex’s ‘Everyday Struggle’ alongside Joe Budden, apparently got himself wrapped up on weapons charges and could be facing several years in jail.

Details below…

According to the internet streets, DJ Akademiks (real name Livingston Allen) was in court earlier this week on a previous gun charge and he’s reportedly facing 5/10 years for the offense.

#DjAkademiks got arrested and faces 5-10 years in Jail for gun charges 😬😬😬 #MyMixtapez pic.twitter.com/uOQ7n35YEt — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) January 4, 2018

JayKellz, social media contributor for several sites including VladTV and TheShaderoom, contacted me about the developments last night.

Apparently, DJ Akademiks, 27, hinted about his pending situation on several of his “twitch” post where he admitted that he might have to face a small stint in jail.

As for the background behind Akademiks’ current legal woes, there are several reports circulating that he was involved in an armed robbery back in his college days.

If word on the curb is true, DJ Akademiks has left his millions of subscribers clueless.

Hopefully he’ll be back on the internet scene soon, but there’s been no official word from Complex (the network behind the online ‘Everyday Struggle’ morning show).

For the record, DJ Akademik’s girlfriend has hit the net hinting that she might post for him while he’s gone.