New Years started with a bang at Diddy’s Miami mansion when two reality show stars went to blows!

Diddy’s New Year’s Eve ‘Black Excellence’ party was filled with celebs and while most were on their best be behavior, Love & Hip Hop’s Rah Ali decided it was a great idea to fight Sky from Black Ink Crew as she made an appearance on the red carpet.

The reality ‘star’ also hit the net after being ejected from the bash to explain what happened.

Fight footage + details below…

Sky and Rah Ali reportedly have a violent past (they fought on air a few years back) but apparently the animosity resurfaced when they saw each other at swanky event.

In the video below, as the 2 met up on the black carpet, you see Rah say “hi” to Sky, and then act like she’s going in for a hug … before grabbing the back of Sky’s head in an aggressive manner.

Sky immediately starts hitting back, and the pair falls into Diddy’s Ciroc backdrop before being broken up.

For the record, Rah Ali hit Instagram live to offer her account of what happened.

Rah points out her broken nail, seemingly an acrylic lost during the fight and goes on to show off her post-party glow as she explained that “things happened the way they were supposed to happen.”

She further states:

“No one jumped anyone. No intervening of security from TV shows. None of that stuff, just one-on-one. Just two people, that’s it, nobody else.”

Rah ended the video stating that the fight with the Black Ink Crew star was fair this time around and that the tables were simply turned.

For the record, Sky shared several photos and videos from the event on social media and many notice that she looks pretty untouched.

Royalty Diddy’s Gorgeous Angels #CirocNewYear A post shared by FlyyyTattedSky (@flyyytattedsky) on Jan 1, 2018 at 5:17pm PST