Mary J. Blige’s estranged husband isn’t feeling too well these days.

A few months back, Kendu Isaacs demanded that the entertainer be forced to pay for the lifestyle he’s become accustomed to even though they’re going through a divorce (click HERE if you missed that).

A judge previously granted Isaacs 30k a month in spousal support but now he’s claiming that the stress and pressures of the divorce battle has put him in the hospital because he’s still worried about how he’s going to pay his bills.

Martin “Kendu” Isaacs, who has been battling with the singer over spousal support, claims the entire ordeal has taken its toll on his health.

In court documents obtained by TheBlast Kenya claims he “has experienced physical manifestations of stress and emotional distress from this matter, which has caused him to become hospitalized.”

For the record, Kendu also reiterated how he’s facing severe financial hardships without Blige’s support, saying he is “unemployable,” paying his rent has become “impossible,” and without Blige he would be “destitute.”

As previously reported, Isaacs originally sought $129,319 a month in support from Blige but a judge only granted him $30,000.

He later filed a request to increase that amount to a whopping $65,000/month — but thus far a judge has shot down his efforts.

As for this latest filing, the two sides will go to trial in March 2018.

