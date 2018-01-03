Y’all remember Chris Stokes? He’s the creepy manager of IMX/B2K who was accused by Raz B and Quindon Tarver of molestation back in the day.

[READ: Freedom of Speech Ain’t Free! What Chris Stokes Doesn’t Want You To Know… ]

Stokes even conspired with an Atlanta-area news outlet to plant fake news about how he “won” a multi-million lawsuit against StraightFromTheA.com back in 2014, a fact which I can adamantly deny publicly and through my attorney, Mr. Michael Miller.

But I digress. That’s all in the past and Stokes’ future seems to be filled with past-due invoices as he’s being put on blast by several people who claim he’s failed to provided payment for their services.

Details below…

Having made the transition from making music to making straight to DVD movies has clearly had it’s own set of problems for the former producer.

According to theJasmineBRAND, Chris Stokes is now being accused of owing several people money for their work on his upcoming movie, Always And Forever.

He recently wrapped the upcoming film which he directed, starring Wood Harris, Lauren London, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robbie Jones and Shondrella Avery. His production company Forever Movie LLC produced the project. Sources tell us that multiple people that worked on the project are owed compensation.

Stoke’s production company reportedly owes around 8 to 10 actors, as well also several others that worked in production, stunts, etc.

A source tells TJB:

“People were expecting that this would be resolved before the holidays, but it’s been almost 70 days and they haven’t paid a lot of people.” Sources tell us that it’s standard that in movies, cast, crew and production are typically paid every week and the last check is received a week after the project is wrapped. Sources tell us, “Internally people are upset that they haven’t been paid. It’s their livelyhood and people are afraid to say anything because they fear they won’t get hired by Chris again if they speak up.”

For the record, it’s being said that this isn’t the first time Stokes’ production company has had issues paying people on time.

“People in the industry know he pays really, really late. It’s no surprise anymore. It’s the chance you take working with him.”

I’m really not surprised. Stokes’ shady business dealings have been talked about for decades now.

I wonder what Raz B & Quindon Tarver think about all this?

What are your thoughts about Chris Stoke’s payment issues?