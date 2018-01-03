Kandi’s Manager Claps Back at Khia Over Queen’s Court Backstage Drama…

Word on the curb is that Kandi Burruss was personally behind the ousting of rapper Khia and her friend T.S. Madison from backstage at The Great Xscape Tour in Atlanta on New Year’s Eve.

[READ: Messy, Messy, Messy! Tamar Invites ‘Queen’s Court’ to Great Xscape Tour + Khia/T.S. Madison Dispute Reports They Were Kicked Out… (VIDEO)]

Khia recently hit the ‘gram with her ‘receipts’ about Kandi being the spark that prompted security to escort Queen’s Court out of the venue, however Kandi’s manager, Don Juan claims the ‘receipts’ are fraudulent (but their access is still denied).

Details below…

Khia posted the image below, stating that it was Kandi who was upset about the Queen’s Court being at the venue due to the fact that they had roasted Burruss on the show about her sexual history.

Ohhhh 😯So That’s Why Kandi Was So Upset.. Cause we said her Puss was wide as all outside she had to lied about me having weapons. This had nothing to do with Toya and everything to do with you Watching and getting Roasted on the QC..Ohhh.. Ok!☺️ Keep watching 💁🏽‍♀️ Case #1818

Meanwhile, Kandi’s personal manager, Don Juan hit the net to shut down Khia’s ‘fake news’ story, stating that he never wrote the DM’s posted on Khia’s account.

To make it clear: I have not written any comments or given a story in relation to the Coonery of last year/ New Years show, so the post is 1000% fake (authentication error -check the pic) and as far as the issue itself leave the negative in 2017 as it is not warranted on any platform of success – Access Expired X 2!

Interestingly enough, Don Juan didn’t say that Kandi wasn’t behind the expulsion. In fact, he only said the post was fake. Also, did you catch the shade about their ‘access’ being expired (times 2)!

All I gathered from Don’s response is that he didn’t write the DM, not that it wasn’t factual or that Kandi had nothing to do with it. But what do I know…

What are your thoughts about the ongoing ‘Queen’s Court’/Great Xscape Tour drama?