Newsweek jump started the new year by posting a tweet bearing an insensitive image of Martin Luther King, Jr. yesterday (January 1, 2018).

The post, which included a photo of the slain civil rights leader in his casket along with the caption, “Has anybody here seen my old friend Martin?,” was quickly deleted after Bernice King but the media outlet on blast.

Details below…

The publication tweeted (and soon deleted) an image of Martin Luther King, Jr. lying in his casket with the quote, “Has anybody here seen my old friend Martin?,” from “Abraham, Martin and John,” a song Dick Holler wrote in 1968 to memorialize the lives of Abraham Lincoln, MLK, former President John F. Kennedy and his brother Robert ― all of whom were assassinated after promoting social change.

In response, Bernice King simply tweeted: “Why, @Newsweek? Wow.” Many Twitter users replied to her, agreeing that Newsweek’s post was insensitive.

Newsweek deleted its post shortly after King tweeted the publication, and issued the following apology:

Bernice King also sent a video message thanking Newsweek for their prompt apology and also reminding other news outlets that while it’s been 50 years since her father died, there’s still a family involved and to consider that when posting images of death.

She also offers dates and information about 2018 MLK day activities around the Atlanta area.