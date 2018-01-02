The cast of Love & Hip Hop Miami (which includes Trick Daddy, Trina, Pretty Ricky, Gunplay, Veronica Vega, Shay Johnson and more) joined CEO of Monami Entertainment, Mona Scott-Young, for a star-studded premiere party.

The invite only event was held at Studio23 in South Beach, Miami last night (January 1, 2018) and the event was packed with celebrity guests.

[WATCH: Love & Hip Hop Miami Premiere Episode (FULL VIDEO)]

Special celebrity guests included legendary rapper Busta Rhymes, Miami Dolphins player Le’veon Bell, Karlie Redd (LHHATL), Rah Ali (LHHNY), JuJu (LHHNY), Drinking-Champs Podcast host and former rapper N.O.R.E. plus mega-producers Timbaland and Polo Da Don were spotted in the mix.

Check out photos from the event below…

Trina strikes a pose in red lace ensemble.

Trick Daddy.

Attendees sipped MYX Fusions and Ciroc was flowing and immediately following the premiere, Miami radio hosts Felisha Monet (99Jamz) and Stefi Chacon (El Zol 106.7) hosted a Q&A session with the cast.

Gunplay and Trina

Veronica Vega

Shay ‘Buckeey’ Johnson

Polow Da Don

N.O.R.E. (REVOLT Drink Champs)

Also in attendance Love & Hip-Hop NY stars JuJu along with Britney Taylor offered up words of advice to the newly casted Miami crew.

JuJu poses with Mona Scott.

Karlie Redd (LHHATL) and Rah Ali (LHHNY)

Love & Hip-Hop Miami airs Monday nights at 9pm EST on VH1.

CLICK HERE to watch the full premiere episode.

PHOTOS: Thaddeus McAdams/ExclusiveAccess