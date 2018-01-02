Newsflash! Diggy Simmons is off the market!

The 22 year old rapper, singer, model, actor and son of Joseph “Rev. Run” Simmons of Run DMC, recently vacationed in the Bahamas with his lady love, who just so happens to be pretty well off herself.

Details + photos below…

Diggy’s girlfriend Sydney Utendahl tagged him in the photo above via Instagram and it quickly went viral.

The youngest Simmons son has apparently been dating Utendahl for quite some time now and his family totally approves.

For the record, Sydney’s father reportedly owns one of the largest African American-owned investment banking groups in the United States, so rest assured that she’s not after the Simmons family fortune.

The last time I saw Diggy, he was 17 years old and looked like THIS, but clearly the years have done his body good!

Go Diggy!

What do you think of this up & coming power couple?

PHOTOS: Instagram