He’s got the keys, keys, keys… to weight watchers!

DJ Khaled has secured yet another bag for 2018 but this time, the success of the project depends on his weight… literally!

Weight Watchers International recently introduced the music producer/recording artist as their latest social media ambassador.

Weight Watchers partnered with Khaled through Roc Nation for the unique relationship, which he will lead the charge as social media ambassador.

DJ Khaled will document his Weight Watchers experience and progress via the new WW Freestyle program on all his social channels – including his popular Snapchat (@djkhaled305), Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

The popular artist spoke candidly about how the program has given him the freedom and flexibility to make healthier choices while keeping up with his busy lifestyle, stating:

Weight Watchers is all about being great and being your best self. My son is my love, my life, and I need to be great for him. To be great is to be healthy; to be healthy means a shift in my lifestyle, and the new WW Freestyle program is all about healthier habits for my life. The WW program and community is my partner in this process to greatness, and I’m grateful for what’s to come and to share my journey with you all.

DJ Khaled will be working with a Weight Watchers coach and using the Weight Watchers mobile app to follow WW Freestyle accordingly.

“DJ Khaled has an incredibly authentic drive and passion to inspire others through his wellness journey and experiences on WW Freestyle,” said Mindy Grossman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Weight Watchers International, Inc.

The new program was launched December 2017 with a campaign featuring Oprah Winfrey, who is also board member, owner and strategic advisor to the company.