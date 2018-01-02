Newsflash! Singer Brian McKnight is officially off the market.

The 48-year-old “Back at One” singer wed fiancée Leilani Malia Mendoza on New Year’s Eve and shared the good news to friends and fans via social media with several images and video.

“Ladies and gentlemen introducing Mr. and Mrs. Brian McKnight,” he captioned the snapshot above via Instagram of the couple sharing a moment on the steps of Oheka Castle in Huntington, New York.

McKnight and his new bride reportedly got engaged last May and the cute couple made it official New Year’s eve and entered 2018 as man and wife.

The R&B crooner kept his attire simple with a black tuxedo while his new wife opted for pure opulence, rocking a sheer Sabrina & Mannings gown that featured 50,000 Swarovski crystals.

McKnight was previously married for 13 years from 1990 to 2003 and shares two kids with his ex-wife Julie.