In Case You Missed It: Love & Hip Hop Miami Premiere Episode… (FULL VIDEO)

Love & Hip Hop Miami aired it’s premiere episode last night (January 1, 2018).

The cast characters in Miami’s version of the LHH franchise includes Trick Daddy, Trina, Gunplay, Pleasure P and even a few former cast members from Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.

The premiere episode is title, ‘Welcome to Miami’ and the synopsis is as follows:

Trick Daddy and Trina reunite for a long-awaited album. Amara La Negra has big dreams of crossing over into the American music market. Gunplay is back in Miami, ready to face the demons from his past. Boy band sensation, Pretty Ricky, has reunited.

In case you missed it, watch full video below…

What are your thoughts about the premiere episode of Love & Hip Hop Miami?