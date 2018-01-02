Dr. Jackie of Married To Medicine Wants You To Know (Vaginas Should Smell ‘Musky’)… (VIDEO)

Dr Jackie Walters of Married To Medicine recently hit the net to share some healthcare advice for the New Year.

Dr. Walters, a licensed OB-GYN who’s delivered thousands of babies during her tenure, recently shared her professional take on how vaginas should smell.

According to Dr Jackie vaginas are supposed to smell “musky”. She also warns women about using soaps and fragrant products to give the vagina another smell, as it will likely cause other issues.

In the video above via Instagram, Dr. Jackie offers a PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT on how to properly clean and care for the vagina and also includes a warning in the caption, which reads:

PSA #1 To all #VAGINAS……. please listen to this very important PSA (public service announcement)! If you are planning any New Year activitieS with her, your vagina, I would like you to listen up, take notes and please follow the instructions. If you fail to follow the instructions u may need to call ur OBGYN on Tuesday. Most of us are closed on Monday but I’m sure we are available on Tuesday so please call them. So if u allow or cause any misuse or abuse to #GINA,know that we are here for you. 🎉👹😜🙈

