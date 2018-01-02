Word on the curb is that Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert may be pulling a bit of a stunt when it comes to their divorce details.

The couple had a drama-filled stint in the news this past week after Tamar hit the net with accusations that Vince had a baby on the way by one of his side chicks (click HERE if you missed that).

Well apparently the duo are cool enough to travel together as they were recently captured arriving at the LAX airport early this morning with their son in tow.

Details + video below…

According to TMZ, Tamar and Vince traveled TOGETHER Tuesday morning, and apparently declared they’re still a family … even though she had him arrested on Christmas day.

We got ’em at LAX where it looked like there’s no animosity. It would be a true holiday miracle if these 2 are really working things out. Remember, Tamar filed for divorce in October — and says their Christmas dinner got heated due to booze and jealousy.

As you know, Tamar dragged Laura Govan into the mix a few days ago, when she accused her estranged husband of unnamed “whore” pregnant (click HERE if you missed that).

Tamar also spilled tea about Vince spending Christmas in jail due to him violating her restraining order.

No word on when exactly the couple squashed their ‘beef’ or if there was really one to begin with, however T.S. Madison also aired them out during the Queen’s Court/Xscape controversy, when she revealed Vince spent New Year’s with Tamar at the concert.

Despite all of the drama it seems that Vince and Tamar could be in the process of working things out which seems bizarre considering how Mama Evelyn hit the media trail blasting her son-in-law about how he physically abused Tamar.

[READ: Evelyn Braxton Shares Shocking Account of Violence Between Tamar and Vince… (VIDEO)]

Coincidentally, Tamar hit the net a few days ago to publicly defend Vince against a former artist’s claims of abuse.

Are you still following this relationship drama??? I’m lost too chile…

Have they reconciled? Who knows. But when asked by the TMZ cameraman in the video above, Tamar says they’re still “family” while Vince takes it a step further saying, “God is good.”