NEWSFLASH!! 2018 might finally be the year of the ‘Grown Man’… at least according to social media.

Twitter user Sebastian Carson hit the net earlier today to reflect on how he missed out on a good woman and what made him come to that realization.

His intriguing story, which quickly went viral, seems to provide even more evidence that most men never realize what they have until it’s gone.

Here’s the short version of the story, Sebastian thought he could dip in and out of his ex-girl’s life without a commitment and in doing so, he got a life lesson he’ll never forget.

Coincidentally, Carson admits that he was on some other ish until his ex’s got engaged and her new man brought him up to speed on how a ‘grown man’ handles his business.

What are your thoughts about Sebastian’s rude awakening?

For the record, the story has now gone viral and it has even sparked a new social media hashtag… #GrownAss2018