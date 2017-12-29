Lauren London Offers Hope To Those Still Waiting For An #ATL Sequel…

Fans have been clamoring for an ‘ATL’ reunion for years and back in 2015, rapper T.I. began hinting that there was a sequel in the works.

The legendary ‘coming of age’ story which was released back in 2006, featured the tales of four working-class teenagers from Atlanta and touched the hearts of many who reminisced about a time when the the coolest place to hang out is the local rollerskating rink.

The film not only solidified T.I. as an serious actor, but it introduced many to Lauren London through the character “New New,” who became an overnight star as the lovable girl next door.

Well, rumors of an ATL sequel are buzzing online yet again as London spoke on it recently.

As you know, T.I. has reportedly been trying to spearhead the ‘ATL’ sequel but a few months ago, he indicated there were a few bumps along the way… specifically in regards to financing the project.

In addition, Lauren London popped up pregnant with Nipsey Hussle’s baby, which seems to be another reason the project was placed on hold.

Now that London has had the child, the ATL buzz has picked up steam yet again.

London recently offered added fuel to the rumors during a recent interview with Complex.

When asked about rumors of the sequel, Lauren stated:

“I know that they are working on it, and I know that this is something that they are trying to push forward. I do know that as much as the fans want it, we want it, too.”

Fans have been wanting the sequel for over a decade now and some question if the original cast and crew will actually be able to recapture the magic of the classic urban favorite.

Many have even begun to criticize the wait, feeling as though the characters will be way too old to pick up where ATL left off.

It will be interesting to see what comes of the project. Stay tuned.

