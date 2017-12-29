Keyshia Cole is closing out 2017 with a court loss.

When Cole was kicking it with Cash Money CEO Bryan ‘Birdman’ Williams back in 2014, she got into a physical altercation with a woman she caught at his home.

The woman subsequently filed a lawsuit against Cole (click HERE if you missed that).

Now, after months of negotiations, Keyshia has been ordered to cut the check!

Details below…

Cole reportedly confronted Sabrina Mercadel, a longtime friend of Birdman’s, and attacked her in his home.

Mercadel claimed Cole punched, clawed, and yanked Mercadel’s hair and says the attack cost her the use of a finger due so she decided to sue Keyshia for $4 Million.

According to TMZ, Cole was a no-show for the court hearing and the judge ruled in Mercadel’s favor.

Cole will now have to pay $100,635 in damages to Mercadel, which is quite a bit less than she was seeking.

For the record, Keyshia “lost” twice in this situation. Not only did she lose the battle over Birdman, she also “lost” the man, as the music industry vet is now heavily involved with Toni Braxton.

Such is life.

