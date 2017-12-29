Barack Obama Sends Message of Hope For New Year…

Barack Obama may not be in office anymore, but he’s certainly got the ear of the people.

The former President hit the tweets moments ago with a positive message of hope for 2018.

As we count down to the new year, we get to reflect and prepare for what’s ahead. For all the bad news that seemed to dominate our collective consciousness, there are countless stories from this year that remind us what’s best about America.

Read Obama’s year-end reminders below…

Kat Creech, a wedding planner in Houston, turned a postponed wedding into a volunteer opportunity for Hurricane Harvey victims. Thirty wedding guests became an organization of hundreds of volunteers. That’s a story from 2017. https://t.co/yxhjwkr5Se — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2017

Chris Long gave his paychecks from the first six games of the NFL season to fund scholarships in Charlottesville, VA. He wanted to do more, so he decided to give away an entire season’s salary. That’s a story from 2017. https://t.co/NL0RoARkan — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2017

Ten-year-old Jahkil Jackson is on a mission to help homeless people in Chicago. He created kits full of socks, toiletries, and food for those in need. Just this week, Jahkil reached his goal to give away 5,000 “blessing bags.” That’s a story from 2017. https://t.co/muxPZnEGkd — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2017

All across America people chose to get involved, get engaged and stand up. Each of us can make a difference, and all of us ought to try. So go keep changing the world in 2018. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2017