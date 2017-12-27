Ciara is barely recognizable in her new short & curly wig!

The superstar songstress recently traded her long lakefront for a much shorter version in a fashion feature for the UK’s ‘Love Magazine’.

The mag picked a beautiful woman for each day of December and CiCi is their ‘Day 26’ girl.

Day 26 is Ciara. “2017 has proven to be the year of the woman and what better way to celebrate female empowerment than a month of unapologetically strong and sexy women.”

Watch Love Magazine’s ode to Ciara below…

Ciara speaks on her ‘LOVE’ feature, stating:

Empowerment is about freedom of expression and it’s always amazing to see women being confident in their own skin.

For the record, CiCi also shared a clearer version of her new look via Instagram, adding that she loved the ‘retro’ feel of the short curly wig:

What do you think of Ciara’s new ‘doo?