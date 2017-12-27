AFTER THE WEDDING: LeToya Luckett Admits She’s ‘Overwhelmed With Worry’ After Marrying Tommicus Walker…

NEWSFLASH! LeToya Luckett is apparently feeling ‘somekindaway’ about her recent nuptials.

The former ‘Destiny’s Child’ singer married Tommicus Walker after only a few months of dating and they’ve been sharing lots of details about the wedding online.

It’s only been a few days since the couple returned from their honeymoon and oddly enough, the newly married Mrs. Walker is already having doubts about her ready made family.

Now that the glitz and glam of the lavish wedding has died down, apparently real life has come into play. LeToya hit the net a few hours ago to share that she’s been filled with doubt and fear about her new role as wife and mother to her new husband’s daughter.

As I recently walked into this new chapter of my life as a Wife & a mother-in-Love of a beautiful little girl- the worry began to knock at my front door. Am I built for this? I’ve never been a mommy.

In the lengthy IG post, Luckett also adds how she’s been ‘overwhelmed with worry’ about the decision she made to share her life with her new husband and his young daughter:

So I gotta share…everything? Will he still love me if? These are all the thoughts that started to flood my mind 😫 overwhelmed with worry instead of seeing the blessing that God had actually givin me far & beyond what I’ve prayed for all of these years.

Meanwhile, LeToya and her new husband are featured in the latest issue of Munaluchi Bride

