WATCH THIS! T.I. Spends $20k in 30 Minutes On Strangers For Christmas… (VIDEO)

The gift of giving doesn’t only apply to friends and family, it’s also a ‘gift’ to be a blessing to others.

Clifford “T.I.” Harris was a major blessing to several strangers earlier this week when he decided to make an impromptu stop at an Atlanta area target on Christmas Eve.

Check out the video below…

A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on Dec 25, 2017 at 12:09pm PST

In the video above, Tip rounds up all of the single ladies in the store and leads them all to the back register where he gladly purchases all of their Christmas items.

Tip states in the caption that he spent over $20K in 30 minutes and plans to make his impromptu appearance an annual event.

Wish I could’ve came earlier,stayed longer & done more for more people. ( @delta got in our business) But still I’m blessed to be able to do anything I can for those in need. Merry Christmas to everyone who helped me thumb through 20k in 30mins. If I missed you… I’ll catch up with you next year!!! Happy Holidays to all of you!!!! From me and mines, to you and yours… MERRY CHRISTMAS 🎁!!!!

Happy Holidays!