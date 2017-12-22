Sooooo…. everyone keeps asking me if I watched Cardi B’s appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon (I didn’t).

I eventually got around to looking it up on YouTube and while I didn’t sit through it in it’s entirety, I found Cardi to be quite entertaining.

Cardi’s animated antics had Fallon speechless at times as she opened up about the origin of her stage name (it all started with an IG account) and why she already feels like a winner for her “Bodak Yellow” Grammy nomination, even if she doesn’t win the award.

In case you missed it, watch Cardi B’s full interview below…

If you’re curious about where the name ‘Cardi B’ came from, the popular entertainer, whose birth name is Belcalis Almanzar, shares a funny story about her stage name.

When Fallon inquires about it’s origin Cardi states:

My name come from…You know what? My sister name is Hennessy. You know what I’m saying? My sister name is Hennessy, right? So, everybody used to call be Bacardi. So, I always call myself Bacardi, right? Then it was my Instagram name—like ‘Bacardi’, ‘Bacardi B’ — but for some reason, my Instagram kept getting deleted! I think it was Bacardi that had something to do with it so I just shortened it to Cardi B.

On a related note, Cardi caught a bit of flack for her choice of conservative attire but her clap-back game remains strong…

What are your thoughts about Cardi B’s Fallon latest interview