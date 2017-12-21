Jeezy (aka Jay Jenkins) teamed up with streaming giant TIDAL for an Atlanta pop-up show last night (December 20, 2017).

Following the release of his highly anticipated album, Pressure, Jeezy partnered with TIDAL for an exclusive livestreamed pop-up show held at The Masquerade.

The ‘TIDAL X: Jeezy’ concert featured performances from the Snowman’s latest album, as well as a Q&A session hosted by Kenny Burns.

Photos below…

Prior to the show, Jeezy sat with Kenny Burn to discuss his new album and how he’s managed to stay true to his streetwise image.

TIDAL gave away a limited number of tickets to the ‘TIDAL X: Jeezy’ concert and fans were treated with a celebratory concert as Jeezy performed new tracks as well as a few of his legendary trap hits.

Jeezy previously partnered with TIDAL on the tenth-anniversary celebration of the rapper’s album, Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101.

In case you missed it, you can CLICK HERE to watch a replay of the ‘Tidal X: Jeezy’ pop-up concert.

Shout out to Thaddeus McAdams of Exclusive Access for the pics.