RHOA Kenya Moore Disputes Claims New Husband Demanded Cash To Film Scene…

There have been many rumors circulating for quite some time now that Kenya attempted to renegotiate her contract after she secretly jumped the broom.

[FLASHBACK: Is Kenya Using Her ‘Secret Wedding’ As Leverage For New Contract?]

Well another rumor has turned up that seems to imply that Moore’s new hubby was actually the one demanding the cash… a rumor that Kenya adamantly denies.

Details below…

Radar Online recently reported that Moore’s husband, Mark Daly, was approached by RHOA producers to film at least one scene with his wife.

They claim that Daly agreed, however he wanted an appearance fee of $25,000!

“He [Marc Daly] asked for $25,000 to do one scene with Kenya. Just one! And he wanted to approve the cut.” a source tells Radar, adding. “We typically don’t pay husbands.”

Season 10 producers were then reportedly stuck with Kenya’s secret wedding storyline with no husband to film with, so they were forced gather scenes together like Kenya’s random phone scene where she spoke to Marc’s voice mail.

“This is Bravo’s number one show and they don’t have access to the story. He would not appear at all. He tried to get his attorney involved in all of the negotiations.” “They had to speak to him through her! They didn’t even know his name until someone put in on the internet,” the source continued.

Kenya’s husband’s absurd cash demands were said to be rejected by producers in part, because the reality star has yet to prove her marriage is even legal.

“We don’t negotiate like that with actual housewives. Why would we do that?” the show insider spilled, “We haven’t even seen a marriage license!”

Meanwhile, Kenya has hit the net to dispute the report with the following statement posted via twitter:

I find the wording of Kenya’s denial interesting. While it’s true that Marc may have never demanded the cash personally, my sources say that it was actually Kenya who sought additional funds on his behalf (click HERE if you missed that).

Whatever the case, the end result was the same. No cash. No Marc Daly.

What are your thoughts about Kenya’s ongoing marriage scandal?