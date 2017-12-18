RHOA Recap: 5 Things Revealed on Season 10, Episode 7 ‘Rock The Boat’ + Watch Full Video…

The Real Housewives of Atlanta aired the 7th episode of it’s lackluster 10th season last night (December 17, 2017).

Last week, the ladies took a stab at bonding during a ‘girl’s trip’ to San Francisco.

[READ: RECAP: Season 10, Episode 6 “Shady Express” + Watch Full Video… ]

This week’s episode is entitled, ‘Rock the Boat’ as a few of the ‘housewives’ do just that with their relationship drama.

Bravo synopsis:

Cynthia and Peter reunite to discuss business moves in Atlanta, while her date on a boat with Will gets rocked when Kandi and Todd go fishing for the truth. Meanwhile, Porsha embarks on her first blind date and Kandi confronts the challenges of raising a teenager as she tries to enjoy some much needed family time. Shereé finally tackles a personal goal but an unexpected phone call leaves her wondering if her new love is strong enough to stand the test of time.

Recap + video below…

While my expectations were high for RHOA’s 10th season, they continue to let me down with these contrived story lines.

This week, the ladies return with even more of the same MINUS Nene Leakes, who was noticeably absent during the episode.

Sheree is faking domestic violence, Kenya is faking marriage, Porsha is faking a blind date, Cynthia is faking being ‘divorced’ and Kandi is faking like she cares… I think that about covers it.

No, seriously… here are the 5 things I managed to scrape out of episode 7:

Cynthia’s invite to the fake wedding was lost in the mail…

Cynthia admitted during last week’s girl’s trip that she wasn’t invited to Kenya’s wedding and she’s apparently still feeling somekindaway about the fact that she hasn’t met her BFF’s husband.

The super model invites Kandi and Kenya over to Lake Bailey this week to get some things off of her chest. As Cynthia confronts Kenya about hiding her marriage details, Kandi is there to offer a bit of support.

As the two grill Kenya on her new husband, she admits that she’s been spending a lot of time in NYC and the reasons stem from her problems with her former rent-a-man, Matt Jordan.

[READ: Kenya Moore Seeks Restraining Order Against Rent-A-Matt Jordan… ]

Moore brings up the fact that she obtained a restraining order against Jordan but neglected to add that it was dissmised back in May of this year when she didn’t show up for court (click HERE if you missed that).

Despite all of that, Cynthia makes it clear that she wants to meet Mr. Daly and Kenya promises she will make that happen soon.

Prison Wifey Chronicles & Phone Bill Blues…

During the gathering at Lake Bailey, Kandi brings up the fact that Sheree might have participated in a secret wedding this summer as well.

[READ: Boo’d Up! Sheree Whitfield & Her Prison Bae Make It Official (PHOTOS)]

During last week’s episode Sheree confessed that she’s in a relationship with a man behind bars and as if on cue, Whitfield’s prison ‘wifey’ pics soon hit the blawgs.

You may have also noticed that StraightFromTheA was the source of Sheree’s jailhouse photos last night (thanks Bravo!).

[Sidebar: I’m convinced that it was Sheree who sent me the pics, especially since this is a major part of her story this season. But I digress.]

Sheree also takes a call from her incarcerated bae during the episode and shares with her ‘life coach’ that she’s in love with a man who is physically unavailable to her. In fact, she refers to him as her ‘soulmate’.

Doesn’t seem like a smart move, but for a woman who has made a lot of dumb decisions over the years, it’s not surprising.

Moving on…

Is it the matchmakers’ fault Porsha can’t find a match?

Porsha is struggling to make scenes that don’t included her mom and/or her sister and this week, she digs up a pair of matchmakers for a fix up.

It seems Porsha is tired of dating the same ol’ rich Africans so this time, she wants something different and outside of her normal social circle.

The single ‘housewife’ notes that her peers all have someone while she’s stuck in a giant home all alone, stating, ‘Cynthia has been divorced for 5 minutes’ and already has a man, Sheree’s found an inmate and even admits that Kenya’s found a man who’s ‘visible’ this time’.

Porsha clearly doesn’t want to be the only single lady in the crew!

She mentions Todd from last season and says that he was a great guy but now their really good friends (insert side-eye). She also states that being a vegan has made her horny (insert ANOTHER side-eye).

When describing her ideal man, Porsha basically describes a rich White man as opposed to the African’s she’s become accustomed.

The matchmakers deliver exactly what she asks for, but apparently Porsha isn’t down with dating unattractive White males. When she sees her date, Williams’ immediate reaction is to walk out but she decides to sit through with it anyway… for the sake of the scene.

I kinda felt bad for the man. What’s odd is that her date looks no worse than the horrible looking Nigerian who hooked her up with that Rolls Royce… ALLEGEDLY!

[READ: Porsha Williams’ African Boyfriend Has A Girlfriend… ]

But again… I digress.

Why the hail is Cynthia dating when she still has a husband???

It’s the return of the RHOA Mack as Peter Thomas makes an appearance during episode 7. He even got his own confessional during the episode so he’s back like he never left!

Apparently, Cynthia has agreed to partner in another business venture with her EX-HUSBAND as he attempts to reinvigorate Bar One in Atlanta and she also seems to be still lusting after him.

Now I’m not one to gossip, but I’ve said since they announced their breakup that I wasn’t buying it.

[FLASHBACK: Are Cynthia and Peter Pulling a ‘Nene & Gregg’ (Fake Divorce Story)?]

I’ve said over and over again that these two are way too close to be ‘divorced’… but hey, whatever works, right?

Cynthia’s new boo, Will Jones treats her to a date out on Lake Lanier and she brings along Kandi and Todd for a double date.

It’s clear that Kandi (and Bravo producers) stay posted up on SFTA because she immediately brings up the fact that Will was on The Steve Harvey show last year during a dating segment.

Just FYI – Will Jones (Cynthia Bailey’s new boo) was on this episode of The Steve Harvey Show. (He called & asked me to blawg about it last year) FOR DISCUSSION: Experiment Proves Superficial Women Miss Out On Great Guys… (VIDEO) – https://t.co/lBpXqJYItx — Michelle Brown (@ATLien) December 18, 2017

Kandi also advises her friend to take it slow because she feels like Mr. Jones may be using Bailey for camera time.

As stated during my LIVE PERISCOPE VIDEO last night, it’s hard to determine who’s using who because Cynthia is probably a willing participant in the deception.

[READ: Cut The Check! Cynthia Bailey Hires New Boyfriend for Season 7… ]

It’s also been revealed that Mr. Jones has (or had) a girlfriend during the time he was filming the boat scene and Eva Marcille will be spilling that tea on a future episode.

Kandi seems to be the only person NOT hiding something, so perhaps she’s been granted the task of calling them out.

Whatever the case, Kandi see’s what we all see but being that she was in the exact same hot seat when Phaedra first introduced her to Todd, the irony doesn’t go unnoticed.

Domestic violence is no laughing matter…

Sheree gathers up the nerve to film a scene with ALL of her children this week to “discuss” the domestic violence that occurred in their home when they were growing up.

It’s certainly no laughing matter that their mother was abused during her relationship with retired NFL player Bob Whitfield, but apparently the kids are having a problem holding back smiles during the difficult conversation.

All are old enough to know the game of reality show tv by now and are clearly supporting their mom in her 9 to 5, however the deep dark story line is not actually convincing when the kids aren’t quite on board.

Agreeing with their mom without actually damaging the reputation of their dad has to be a difficult task.

Kairo barely acknowledges the situation, while Kaleigh tells an odd story about how she ‘drove off’ while her dad was talking to her about it.

Some of y’all may feel that Sheree was being genuine, but I’m still not convinced. Abuse or no abuse, it’s evident that Sheree lied about reconciling with her ‘abuser’ last season.

[READ: One of Bob’s Girlfriends Wants You to Know She Was in Hawaii With Bob During His RHOA Apperance]

Sheree used her ex to get her peach back on now she’s using ‘domestic violence’ to keep it… ALLEGEDLY.

It’s all in a days work for the bone carrier though.

For the record, I think that Bob only issued that weird ‘apology’ last season to quell all of the negative press stemming from the allegations. It wasn’t really an admission. Hell, it honestly read like one of his many creative essays to me.

[FLASHBACK: Bob Whitfield: “She Smashed The Homie” (Guest Post)]

But again… I digress.

Noticeably absent from episode 7: Nene Leakes.