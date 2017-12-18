Word on the curb is that 2Chainz is NOT happy Walmart!

The popular entertainer recently hit the net with a lengthy gripe about the mega retailer and promptly put them on blast for unauthorized sales of his holiday ‘Dabbin’ Santa’ shirts on their website.

2Chainz aka Tity Boi poses in the popular ‘Dabbin’ Santa’ sweater above, which he’s been selling annually since 2015.

He recently posted a screenshot via Instagram of the sweaters being sold on Walmart’s website, stating that he’s contemplating litigation.

Oooh nooo someone please tell Walmart that they didn’t get permission to use this patent or likeness in anyway. We use this sweater this time of year to spread togetherness and also give back to those who are less fortunate or not able to provide for their families at the time … That being said it’s gone be a Jolly Holly Xmas #WALMARTGONEBUYMEAHOUSE #WALMARTGONEBUYMEACAR #Walmartgonegiveback2mycommunity #WALMARTGONEMAKEMEASTAR. gotta lil ring to it mite lay dat bihhh down later tonight when I get to the studio

As he stated in the caption, 2 Chainz came up with the ingenious idea of ‘Dabbin’ Santa’ ugly Christmas sweaters a few years back and he’s done quite a few good deeds with the proceeds.

On a related note, Walmart addressed the controversy with the following response posted as a comment under 2Chainz IG post:

