Producer Rocko Da Don (Rodney Ramone Hill, Jr.) has scored a major victory in his lengthy legal battle with Future Hendrix (Nayvadius Wilburn).

The former musical ‘brothers’ have been involved in a dispute over Future’s earnings and Rocko eventually filed a lawsuit last year for breach of contract, accusing his former artist pocketing millions when he went behind his back and signed with another label.

Well… apparently Rocko is finally cashing in on his investment and receiving the money he’s owed.

According to TMZ, Rocko and Future have come to an agreement and the lawsuit has been settled without the help of a judge.

Court docs, obtained by TMZ and filed by both sides, request a dismissal of the case. Rocko’s lawyers tell TMZ … he’s happy with the “very successful result.” The legal team wouldn’t give up an exact number.

For the record, Rocko was originally seeking $10 million from Future, who he signed back in 2011 when he was an up and coming Atlanta rapper.

Rocko’s lawsuit alleged that the “Wicked” rapper cut his company out of millions in commission from contract advances, touring and endorsements when he cut a side deal with Epic Records in 2011.

Word on the curb is that Rocko received an initial 7 figure payout as well as profits earned from Future’s first two albums. He is also rumored to be receiving a percentage of the profits from Future’s tour.

